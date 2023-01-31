Economic Survey: India’s e-commerce market to grow 18% through 20251 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 04:31 PM IST
Government’s push to boost digital economy and the rise in smartphone adoption and increase in digital payments have accelerated the e-commerce market
The government’s push to boost digital economy and the rise in smartphone adoption and increase in digital payments have accelerated the e-commerce market which is projected to post impressive gains and grow at 18% annually through 2025, according to the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.
