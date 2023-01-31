Economic Survey: India’s e-commerce market to grow 18% through 2025

In terms of order volume and valuation, post-covid-19 years have been the most successful years for Indian e-commerce start-ups. As per the Retail and E-commerce Trends report released by Unicommerce and Wazir Advisors14, overall e-commerce order volume witnessed a growth of 69.4% YoY in FY22, driven mainly by consumers from tier-II and tier-III cities in the last two years.

