Economic Survey: India set to grow faster in the coming decade2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 04:02 PM IST
- The survey projected GDP growth for 2023-24 at 6.5% but said it may vary in the range of 6-6.8% depending on risks pertaining to global economic and political developments
New Delhi: The Indian economy is set to grow faster in the coming decade once the global shocks of the pandemic and Russia-Ukraine conflict, causing a spike in commodity prices, settle, according to the Economic Survey for 2022-23 tabled in Parliament on Tuesday by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
