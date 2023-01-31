Economic Survey: India set to grow faster in the coming decade

The survey said India has an opportunity to benefit from the diversification of global supply chains. “The last few years have exposed multinational firms to unprecedented risks due to global trade tensions, pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions, and the conflict in Europe. With enabling policy frameworks, India presents itself as a credible destination for capital diversifying out of other countries. Thus, India’s growth outlook seems better than in the pre- pandemic years, and the Indian economy is prepared to grow at its potential in the medium term," it said.