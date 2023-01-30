Economic Survey likely to peg India's FY24 GDP growth at 6-6.8%2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 11:53 PM IST
- Highlighting the state of the economy in the current fiscal 2022-23, the government survey is expected to say that growth is seen at 6.5% for FY24 under the baseline scenario
The Economic Survey 2022-23 (FY23), which will be tabled a day before the Union Budget 2023-24 (FY24), is likely to peg India's real gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 6-6.8% for 2023-24.
