Economy
Economic Survey: Local tech, components for EV manufacturing
Summary
- India seeks to curb reliance on China’s EV supply chain by prioritizing local manufacturing and battery technology. Public transport emerges as a key pillar of the country's clean mobility strategy.
New Delhi: India is pushing to localize technology and raw materials used in electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, as China’s grip on the global EV supply chain remained firm through the last fiscal year, the Economic Survey for FY25 revealed Friday.
