Economic Survey pegs GDP growth in the range of 6-6.8% for FY24, slowest in 3 years1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 01:18 PM IST
- The read GDP growth is seen at 7 per cent in the current fiscal and 6.5 per cent for FY24, the economic survey stated
The Economic Survey for 2022-23 has projected a GDP growth rate in the range of 6 to 6.8 per cent for the next fiscal 2023-24 (FY24), as against a projected growth of 7 per cent in the current financial year, according to the Economic Survey tabled in the parliament on Tuesday.
