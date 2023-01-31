Economic Survey projects GDP growth at 6-6.8% for FY24, slowest in three years

Economic Survey projects GDP growth at 6-6.8% for FY24, slowest in three years1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 02:59 PM IST
IMF has projected India to be the fastest-growing major economy in FY24, retaining the forecast at 6.1% in its latest World Economic Outlook, citing “resilient” domestic demand despite a challenging external environment
New Delhi: India on Tuesday forecast its economy will grow 6% to 6.8% in the next financial year starting 1 April, down from 7% growth projected for the current year, according to the Economic Survey tabled in the Parliament. At the projected rate, growth will be the slowest in three years.
