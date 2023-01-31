Economic Survey: Subdued global demand in 2023 could impact exports1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 03:56 PM IST
The survey said out of an export target of $ 400 billion set for 2021-22, India has already attained more than 75% of it by exporting goods worth $ 301.4 billion
Subdued demand in 2023 could suppress global trade and impact several countries, including India, according to the Economic Survey 2022-23 tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.
