Economic Survey: Borrowings largely being directed towards capital outlay in budget

The Union budget is witnessing a significant shift, with tax buoyancy contributing to a sharp reduction in the revenue deficit, while a major part of borrowings is directed towards capital expenditure, according to the Economic Survey 2023-24 released on Monday.

The Survey, an independent assessment by the chief economic adviser and his team in the finance ministry, noted that a larger share of the fiscal deficit being allocated for capital outlay indicates an improvement in the productivity of borrowed resources.

The Survey highlighted that the Centre's revenue deficit—the gap between revenue spending and tax and non-tax revenue receipts—has declined from 7.3% in FY21 to a provisional estimate of 2.6% in FY24. The fiscal deficit, or the gap between total spending and receipts met through borrowing, has decreased from 9.2% in FY21 to 5.6% in FY24.

Revenue deficit, which accounted for 70% of the fiscal deficit in FY19, has reduced to 46.3% in the just-concluded financial year. Conversely, the share of capital outlay in the fiscal deficit has increased from 43% in FY19 to 47.6% in FY24.

“This suggests that the productivity of borrowed resources has improved,” the Survey said.

The Survey also pointed out that tax revenue collection is growing faster than the economic growth rate, resulting in a revenue buoyancy of 1.4%, which has helped reduce the revenue deficit. In the just-concluded financial year, direct tax receipts increased by 15.8% and indirect taxes by 10.6% compared to the previous year.

“The increased contribution of direct taxes to gross tax revenue over the years aligns with the government’s effort to enhance progressivity in taxation,” the Survey noted.

Direct taxes are considered progressive as they rely on the taxpayer’s ability to pay, while indirect taxes are seen as regressive since they can affect both the rich and the poor equally. An increased share of direct taxes in gross tax revenue helps make the overall tax collection more progressive.

India has also aimed to keep indirect taxes progressive by creating different slabs, with mass-use items falling in the lower tax slabs or being exempted, while luxury items are placed in the highest slabs.

The Survey also noted the improvement in the efficiency of direct tax collection. “The efficiency of tax collection has increased over time, reflected in the cost of collection of direct taxes declining from 0.66% of gross collections in FY20 to 0.51% in FY23,” it said.

Despite the global trend of widening fiscal deficits and increasing debt burdens, India has remained committed to fiscal consolidation, the Survey observed.

The favourable fiscal performance in 2023 has emerged as the cornerstone of India's macroeconomic stability. The fiscal deficit of the Union Government has been reduced from 6.4% of GDP in FY23 to 5.6% of GDP in FY24. State governments have also continued to improve their finances in FY24, it added.