Economic trends improve during Diwali, inflationary recovery underway: Nomura

Amid record retail sales, the Nomura India Business Resumption Index inched up during Diwali week. The Nomura India Business Resumption Index, which tracks high frequency indicators, improved up to 105.9 for the week ending 7 November – the week of Diwali – from 105.3 during the previous week.

“Overall, the continued improvement in mobility and strong consumer sales this festive season suggest a solid demand recovery is taking place, although weaker sales of mass consumption items could reflect a K-shaped recovery. The broader consumption pickup could, in part, reflect the 3 percentage points increase in the ‘dearness allowance’ for central government employees and pensioners, along with the release of arrears since 2020, timed ahead of Diwali," said Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi, economists, Nomura.

Meanwhile, among mobility indicators, the Google retail & recreation mobility index picked up 8.7 percentage points, but workplace mobility dropped 2.4 pp as did the Apple driving index (down 3.1 pp), marking the third consecutive weekly decline.

The labour participation rate inched lower to 39.7% from 39.9%, while power demand fell for the fourth consecutive week by 0.6% week-on-week after a 1.5% decline the prior week.

In addition, backloaded fiscal activism, continued economic normalisation and the recent cut in duties on petrol and diesel are also likely to be cyclical consumption tailwinds, they added.

However, the demand recovery comes alongside supply bottlenecks. Chip shortages are weighing on auto production, while the energy crunch has also weighed on industrial activity in October, although we are now seeing early signs of an improvement in coal availability.

“The cuts in excise duties are a help, but overall cost-push inflationary pressures remain a challenge for firms. We maintain our 2021 and 2022 GDP growth forecasts of 7.7% and 9.5%, respectively, with downside risks for next year," Varma and Nandi said.

According to them, the next few months will be important to gauge the extent of the consumption boost from festive demand.

Media reports suggest record retail sales took place this Diwali amounting to ₹1.25 trillion, which is a whopping 75% higher than last year and well above the general run-rate of around 20% growth in recent years. “This comes despite high inflation, with much of these sales recorded in consumer non-durable items like handicrafts, footwear, toys, home decor, fashion clothing and gold jewellery and silverware," l Varma and Nandi said.

Earlier in October, online festival-related sales were also healthy; according to Red Seer Consulting, sales grew by 23% year-on-year during the first week of the festival, with ₹320 billion worth of goods sold, which were composed mostly of smartphones, TVs and other appliances.

