Economic trends improve during Diwali, inflationary recovery underway: Nomura

Media reports suggest record retail sales took place this Diwali amounting to ₹1.25 trillion, which is a whopping 75% higher than last year and well above the general run-rate of around 20% growth in recent years. “This comes despite high inflation, with much of these sales recorded in consumer non-durable items like handicrafts, footwear, toys, home decor, fashion clothing and gold jewellery and silverware," l Varma and Nandi said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}