Economic uncertainty: The big theme of 20224 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2022, 07:57 PM IST
We know there’s uncertainty in the global economy, but can we measure it? Read on for more.
We know there’s uncertainty in the global economy, but can we measure it? Read on for more.
For the global economy, the common refrain of 2022 is “rising uncertainty". It’s keeping everyone from businesses to central banks on their toes. The challenges are many and varied: geopolitical tensions, record inflation, interest rate hikes, a surging US dollar, supply disruptions, slowing growth. The “Great Moderation" of the past has been replaced by the “Great Volatility".