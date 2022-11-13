Economic uncertainty: The big theme of 2022

VIX often leads the EPU index. For instance, VIX shot up a month before the May 2014 general elections as positions were covered, but dropped quickly. However, EPU peaked only in May that year, and came down much slower. Similarly, VIX peaked when covid-19 was declared a pandemic in March 2020, while EPU took another two months to reach its peak. That is because VIX is a forward-looking measure by itself, while EPU is a real-time uncertainty tracker. The relative stability of VIX during recent months, if maintained, may indicate a decline in uncertainty.