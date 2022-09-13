Economists estimate a 25-50bps rate hike by MPC in September3 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 09:13 PM IST
Most economists expect normalization of interest rates from 2023-24 onwards
BENGALURU : Following a spike in consumer price index based inflation to 7% in August, economists expect the Reserve Bank of India led monetary policy committee to hike repo rate by anywhere between 35-50 basis points during the 30 September policy meet.