Economists estimate a 25-50bps rate hike by MPC in September

IDFC First Bank in a note said that the inflation trajectory continues to support front-loading of rate hikes by RBI. It expects the monetary policy committee to hike policy rates by 35 basis points in September, followed by 25 basis points in December. “However, in case the Fed delivers another 75 basis points hike in September and there is no indication of its pace of rate hikes slowing, then a 50 basis points hike by RBI would be more likely," it said. It further said that it expects the pace of RBI rate hikes to slow with real repo rate turning marginally positive based on one year ahead inflation.