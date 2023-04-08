Economists expect prolonged rate pause3 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 01:18 AM IST
- The central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) opted to hold the repo rate at 6.5% following six consecutive hikes since May last year, citing the need to evaluate the effects of the past increases.
MUMBAI : Although the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) signalled it won’t hesitate to hike rates again despite hitting the pause button in April, several economists now expect the central bank will keep its repo rate on hold for an extended period.
