MUMBAI : Although the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) signalled it won’t hesitate to hike rates again despite hitting the pause button in April, several economists now expect the central bank will keep its repo rate on hold for an extended period.

The central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) opted to hold the repo rate at 6.5% following six consecutive hikes since May last year, citing the need to evaluate the effects of the past increases. Further, the MPC noted that “additional downside risks from financial stability concerns" on the global front were also behind its decision to keep rates unchanged.Addressing reporters, Das said April’s decision was only a pause, not a pivot. The MPC will not hesitate to take further action as may be required in its future meetings, he said in a statement.

That has not deterred economists from expecting the pause in April to be a long one.

“We had expected the repo rate to peak at 6.75%. However, with today’s pause, we believe the repo rate has peaked," Standard Chartered Bank said in a research note on Thursday.

It expects inflation to remain in a broad range of 5-5.6% in FY24. Inflation, it said, is likely to remain at sub-5% in April-June, albeit driven by favourable base effects. “Hence, MPC is unlikely to see the need to hike further unless inflation once again moves above or closer to the upper threshold of the mandated band of 2-6% (with 4% as the medium-term target)," it said. RBI projected real GDP growth for 2023-24 at 6.5%, slightly higher than the 6.4% projected in February. Meanwhile, the central bank lowered its consumer price index (CPI) inflation expectation for 2023-24 to 5.2% from 5.3%, estimated in February.

“We expect headline CPI inflation to come in below 6% (the upper end of the target band) for the rest of the year, and now expect the RBI to remain on hold till end-2023 (as against our earlier forecast of a 25-bps rate cut in the December policy meeting) while maintaining tight banking system liquidity," Goldman Sachs said in a report.

The Goldman report said that while there is some risk of renewed tightening in this calendar year if commodity prices rise more than expected, it forecasts two repo rate cuts of 25 bps each in Q1 and Q2 of 2024.

Others also seem to suggest that RBI has paused for good, at least in the current cycle, and it would need more than a nudge for it to restart hiking the repo rate. “We think the bar set for further rate hikes is quite high, and based on our own growth and inflation forecasts, we do not expect any more rate hikes from the RBI in this cycle," said Kaushik Das, chief economist, India and South Asia, Deutsche Bank. Das wrote that if El Nino or other weather disruptions lead to a sharp spike in food and overall headline CPI inflation in the coming months, then Deutsche Bank would assess the need for incremental rate hikes. Otherwise, it does not see the justification for further rate hikes beyond what has already been delivered.

Shayan Ghosh
Shayan Ghosh is a national writer at Mint reporting on traditional banks and shadow banks.
