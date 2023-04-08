Economists expect prolonged rate pause

Others also seem to suggest that RBI has paused for good, at least in the current cycle, and it would need more than a nudge for it to restart hiking the repo rate. “We think the bar set for further rate hikes is quite high, and based on our own growth and inflation forecasts, we do not expect any more rate hikes from the RBI in this cycle," said Kaushik Das, chief economist, India and South Asia, Deutsche Bank. Das wrote that if El Nino or other weather disruptions lead to a sharp spike in food and overall headline CPI inflation in the coming months, then Deutsche Bank would assess the need for incremental rate hikes. Otherwise, it does not see the justification for further rate hikes beyond what has already been delivered.