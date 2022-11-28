Economists give suggestions to FM for union budget

Economists give suggestions to FM for union budget1 min read . 05:11 PM IST
Earlier, the minister held meetings with representatives from the social sector, captains from industry and experts in infrastructure and climate change
Earlier, the minister held meetings with representatives from the social sector, captains from industry and experts in infrastructure and climate change
New Delhi: Leading economists on Monday met finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to give their suggestions for the Union budget to be presented on 1 February.
New Delhi: Leading economists on Monday met finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to give their suggestions for the Union budget to be presented on 1 February.
The budget would be presented at a time India braces for tough global economic conditions with several agencies predicting a slowdown. The meeting is part of the customary meetings that the Minister undertakes with stakeholders before the presentation of the budget.
The budget would be presented at a time India braces for tough global economic conditions with several agencies predicting a slowdown. The meeting is part of the customary meetings that the Minister undertakes with stakeholders before the presentation of the budget.
The meeting was attended by ministers of state for finance, Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr Bhagwat Karad, finance secretary TV Somanathan, chief economic advisor Anantha Nageswaran and other senior officials.
The government expects India’s economic growth to slow to 6.5% in the current fiscal year because of external shocks and monetary policy tightening.
The pace is slower than the Reserve Bank of India’s latest projection of 7% GDP growth. In fact, the Centre expects growth to slow down further in 2023-24 amid global recession fears, making budget-making for FY24 even more challenging for policymakers.
The finance ministry tweeted, “Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs her 8th and final Pre-Budget2023 consultation with leading economists, in New Delhi, today."
Earlier, the minister held meetings with representatives from the social sector, captains from industry and experts in infrastructure and climate change, and experts in the agriculture and agro-processing industry.
Sitharaman also held pre-budget consultations with the finance ministers of states and union territories.
Pre-budget consultation is an annual exercise under which representatives of different sectors give suggestions and raise demands to be addressed through the Budget.
It will be the fifth Budget of Sitharaman and the last full budget before the general elections slated for April-May 2024.
The Centre has invited ideas and suggestions from people for the Union Budget 2023-24. It also urge people to share their ideas and suggestions that can help transform India into a global economic powerhouse with inclusive growth. The last date for submissions is 10 December, 2022.