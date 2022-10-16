Economists now expect a recession, job losses by next year

Economists now expect a recession, job losses by next year4 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2022, 06:18 PM IST
Majority think Federal Reserve will start cutting rates in late 2023 or early 2024
The US will enter a recession in the coming 12 months as the Federal Reserve battles to bring down persistently high inflation, the economy contracts and employers cut jobs in response, according to The Wall Street Journal’s latest survey of economists.