Economists say inflation would be worse under Trump than Biden
Paul Kiernan , Anthony DeBarros , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 12 Jul 2024, 09:29 AM IST
SummaryIn a Wall Street Journal survey, economists see Donald Trump’s plans to raise tariffs and crack down on illegal immigration as putting upward pressure on prices.
Donald Trump loves to remind voters that President Biden has overseen the highest inflation in 40 years.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less