Economists say inflation would be worse under Trump than Biden

On average, economists expect U.S. gross domestic product to expand 1.7% this year after inflation, down from 3.1% in 2023 (based on the fourth quarter compared with a year earlier); unemployment to remain slightly above 4% through 2026; and payrolls to expand by roughly 131,000 jobs a month over the next year. On average, they put the probability of recession in the coming 12 months at 28%. Forecasts changed little from the Journal’s last survey, in April, when economists saw 1.7% GDP growth this year and a 29% probability of recession.