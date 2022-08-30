Economists see India raising rates to 6% by December1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 02:23 PM IST
Economists see India’s central bank raising interest rates by 6% through December, latest survey by Bloomberg informs
Economists see India’s central bank raising interest rates by 6% through December, latest survey by Bloomberg informs
Listen to this article
Economists see India’s central bank raising interest rates through December, taking the repurchase rate to 6% by the end of this year, the latest Bloomberg survey shows.