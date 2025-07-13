Economists see lower recession risk and stronger job growth: WSJ survey
Paul Kiernan , Anthony DeBarros , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 13 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Summary
Forecasters nudge up growth and trim inflation estimates as tariffs prove lower and less costly than expected in April.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The economic fallout from US President Trump’s policies may prove less dire than feared.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story