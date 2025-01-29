Growth, inflation, financial stability: It’s a season of major trade-offs for India’s policymakers
Summary
- The uncertain external environment and little luxury of leeway on all fronts puts India’s fiscal and monetary policy makers in an unenviable tight spot.
For India, the January-March quarter is a critical period marked by major data releases (such as revised and advance GDP estimates), key policy decisions (the Union Budget and the last monetary policy review of the year), and significant documents (the Economic Survey). However, given an uncertain global environment and limited policy flexibility, the current quarter will also bring difficult trade-offs as policymakers strive to balance competing priorities. Here are some of the key dilemmas they face: