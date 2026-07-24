Mint explainer: What do the new US forced labour tariffs mean for India and global trade?

The US has imposed fresh tariffs on imports from 60 trading partners under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, claiming the countries have failed to impose and effectively enforce prohibitions on the importation of goods produced with forced labour.
The action, announced by US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer at the direction of President Donald Trump, follows investigations, public hearings and consultations with trading partners. India is among the countries subject to a 10% tariff under the new framework. The action covers the top 60 US trading partners, which account for 99.4% of US imports. Mint explains:
What has the US announced?
The US has imposed new Section 301 tariffs on imports from 60 economies following investigations into what it says is their failure to impose and effectively enforce a prohibition on the importation of goods produced with forced labour. According to the USTR, the measure is intended to address what it describes as both a human rights abuse and a distortive trade practice affecting US commerce.