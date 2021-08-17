Economy is recovering from second wave challenges: FM

“Inflation has come down well below the 6% ceiling, core sector growth has been substantial. Power consumption has gone up. Private sector coming out in a big way to show their keenness to expand their manufacturing programmes. The economy is clearly coming out of the challenges of the second wave. We are here to hear and keep responding because we need to give that support to the economy," she said while interacting with the media.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}