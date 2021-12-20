Economy likely to stay on the road to recovery amid inflation worries

“Inflation is a concern today, with WPI scaling a new high and CPI getting into the 5-6% range. This, in my opinion, is a result of a combination of factors like high global commodity prices, crop shortfalls in the domestic market, revision in prices of services due to higher costs, and cover-up for losses suffered during lockdowns (e.g. here is recreation, education, tourism), freight costs, etc. To my mind, we cannot control this inflation, and it is here to stay," Sabnavis said.