PMO bats for the industrialization of northern states
Rituraj Baruah , Dhirendra Kumar , Manas Pimpalkhare 4 min read 08 Jan 2025, 12:24 PM IST
Summary
- The Centre is focusing on bridging the North-South divide by encouraging investments in underdeveloped northern states.
NEW DELHI : Concerned about the lack of industrialization in North India, the government is working on a blueprint for making northern states a manufacturing hub. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) is anchoring the process.
