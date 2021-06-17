Economy on the mend from June, indicates key data

The UBS-India Activity Indicator moved higher for the third consecutive week ended 13 June, after hitting a trough in the week ended 23 May. This is corroborated by the QuantEco Research’s Daily Activity and Recovery Tracker (DART) index, which indicates a fourth consecutive weekly expansion in economic activity for the week ended 13 June. The Nomura India Business Resumption Index also jumped in the same week, rising for the third consecutive week led by a strong revival in mobility indicators and higher power demand, after slipping to its lowest in almost a year in the week ended 23 May.