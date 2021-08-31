Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Economy >Economy recovers 20.1% in June quarter from a low base

Government spending as a share of the GDP moderated to 13% in the June quarter this fiscal from 16.4% in the year ago period, although in absolute terms, the extent of moderation was small as the GDP, the denominator, expanded.
1 min read . 06:56 PM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • Official data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation on Tuesday showed that the gross value added in the manufacturing sector grew year-on-year by 49.6% and in construction by 68.3% in the June quarter

NEW DELHI : India’s economy expanded 20.1% in the April-June period, aided by strong recovery in manufacturing and construction activities, swinging back a 24% contraction seen in the same period a year ago.  

Official data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation on Tuesday showed that the gross value added in the manufacturing sector grew year-on-year by 49.6% and in construction by 68.3% in the June quarter. Gross value added in the agriculture sector expanded by 4.5%, showed the data.  

Government spending as a share of the GDP moderated to 13% in the June quarter this fiscal from 16.4% in the year ago period, although in absolute terms, the extent of moderation was small as the GDP, the denominator, expanded. Financial, real estate and professional services expanded by 3.7% in the June quarter.  

Gross fixed capital formation improved to 31.6% of GDP in the June quarter this year compared to 24.4% a year ago, indicating recovery in investments.  

The growth figure is in line with RBI’s forecast. The Central Bank had on 6 August said quoting high-frequency indicators that consumption--both private and government, investment and external demand were all on the path of regaining traction. The central bank projected a GDP growth of 21.4% in the June quarter and a 9.5% growth for the full fiscal. 

 

