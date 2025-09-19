On the monetary side, however, credit growth slowed sharply from 16.3% in March 2024 to about 9.8% in May 2025, Mishra said in an interview. “Given that bank credit equals about 56% of GDP, this slowdown shaved off around 2-3 percentage points of growth," he said. “A significant portion of this was unintended, resulting from tight liquidity driven by slow base-money injection and intervention in foreign currency markets. The capping of LDR ratios for banks also contributed."