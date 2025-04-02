Rural revival: Is it premature to celebrate?
Summary
- Rural consumption rose in 2024, suggesting economic improvement. It held out hope for a slowing broader economy. However, increased demand for MGNREGS jobs casts doubt on this recovery's strength. Mint explores:
A revival in rural consumption demand in 2024 brought hopes of better economic activity. However, a pick-up in demand for rural jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme (MGNREGS) has raised questions about the sustainability of rural revival. A forecast of hotter-than-usual summer and double heatwave days in 2025 further complicates the matter.