India’s economy needs to focus on multiple sectors for achieving developed economy status: Nageswaran

India's economy is too complex for a singular focus on sectors like manufacturing or services to achieve the developed nation status, chief economic adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran said, highlighting the need to pursue multiple avenues simultaneously.

Speaking at the Mint India @2047 summit, Nageswaran called attention to the latest Economic Survey, which noted increasing industrial competition worldwide, with even developed countries trying to reclaim their manufacturing share through active policies.

With services sector prospects impacted by technological developments like artificial intelligence, India has no choice but to keep the engine of agriculture humming as an important lever in its economic growth prospects, Nageswaran said.

“There is much to be unlocked there (in the agriculture sector) as we move from cereals to other value-added crops and allied sectors, which is mainly fisheries, poultry, etc. and using all these three allied services and crop diversification to improve food processing and cold storage and agro-based entrepreneurship, etc. There is much more value to be unlocked rather than consigning agriculture as a vocation of the past,” Nageswaran said.

“And you have to remember that it's an opportunity but also a challenge because human bandwidth is relatively limited, and so is the bandwidth of policymakers or the private sector or the economists. But we need to focus on all applications and all sectors, whether it is services, education, medical care, health sector information technology, banking and insurance,” he added.

According to the Economic Survey 2023-24, released in July ahead of the annual budget, India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 faces global and domestic challenges. The country's priorities include securing supply chains, balancing energy needs with economic and environmental goals, and addressing the impact of emerging technologies.

The survey identified several critical factors hindering India’s medium-term economic growth, which include growing geo-economic fragmentation leading to resource nationalism and a trade-off between operational efficiency and resilience.

“And when it comes to industry, low and medium and high skilled industries, we need all of them because in the global context, sometimes we need to focus on the high-tech sector as well, because some of the critical supply chains may not be made available,” he added.

Nageswaran said if India had pursued massive fiscal and monetary expansion during the pandemic, it might have avoided the 5.8% GDP contraction in FY21; however, this would have likely resulted in higher inflation, elevated policy rates, and increased government borrowing costs, negatively impacting stock market performance and limiting the growth seen in the following years, he said.

“So, there is a certain benefit to the government's emphasis on macroeconomic prudence and fiscal prudence as well, which is not accounted for because we don't see it on a daily basis,” he added.

Responding to criticism that India's economy is not industrialized enough, Nageswaran highlighted two major setbacks to its manufacturing sector and capital formation: the non-performing asset crisis, which slowed private investment in machinery, and the non-banking finance company crisis.

Nageswaran also called for an objective approach to evaluate the government’s initiatives like make in India and manufacturing share of GDP. To evaluate them, “shocks of once-in-a-century nature or a huge financial cycle shock that occurred between 2014 and 2020” should be taken into account, he said.

Nageswaran said governments across the world can only achieve two of the three between technology and artificial intelligence, maintaining labour share of income, and maintaining fiscal prudence.

“So, in other words, the private sector has to have a lot of medium- to longer-term horizons and look at the social implications of some of the things that we are forced to do because they are,” he said.