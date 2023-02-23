Economy showing strength in early 2023 after last quarter’s GDP gain revised modestly lower
- Commerce Department says output expanded at 2.7% rate in final quarter of 2022.
The U.S. economy appears to be exhibiting strength early this year, after posting solid, but slightly weaker, growth at the end of 2022.
The U.S. economy appears to be exhibiting strength early this year, after posting solid, but slightly weaker, growth at the end of 2022.
Gross domestic product, a broad measure of the goods and services produced across the U.S., rose at a 2.7% annual rate in the fourth quarter, adjusted for seasonality and inflation, the Commerce Department said Thursday. That was down from a previous estimate of 2.9% growth, and slower than the third quarter’s 3.2% growth.
Gross domestic product, a broad measure of the goods and services produced across the U.S., rose at a 2.7% annual rate in the fourth quarter, adjusted for seasonality and inflation, the Commerce Department said Thursday. That was down from a previous estimate of 2.9% growth, and slower than the third quarter’s 3.2% growth.
The downward revision primarily reflected slower consumer spending late last year than previously estimated.
Entering this year, forecasters had projected the economy to cool, but recent data shows hiring and spending surged in January. Employers added 517,000 jobs and the unemployment rate fell to a 53-year low, according to the Labor Department. Retail sales jumped 3% in January, reversing two consecutive months of decline, a separate Commerce Department report showed.
Business activity, particularly in the services sector, picked up in February, according to surveys of manufacturers and service providers released Tuesday. Activity in the eurozone and U.K. also improved, a boost for the global economy.
“The U.S. consumer has a very steady pulse, they’re looking healthy," said Visa Inc. Chief Financial Officer Vasant Prabhu in an interview. “Under the surface there have been changes," he added. “There’s a shift from people buying home improvement projects, clothes, to a lot more travel, entertainment and restaurant spending."
Recent signs of strength have lessened fears that the economy will slip into recession early this year, but could also support consumer demand and keep upward pressure on prices.
Inflation’s swift decline late last year stalled in January. The inflation rate edged down to 6.4% last month from 6.5% in December and a recent high of 9.1% in June, according to the Labor Department’s consumer-price index.
The Commerce Department is set to release its reading of the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, the personal-consumption expenditures price index, on Friday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect the report to show core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy prices, rose a sturdy 0.5% in January from a month earlier.
Stronger economic activity and slower progress on inflation than previously expected could keep the Fed raising rates longer than anticipated before the recent reports. The Fed raises rates to combat inflation by slowing the economy through tighter financial conditions—such as higher borrowing costs, lower stock prices and a stronger dollar—that curb demand.
Fed officials expect to keep raising rates this year, according to the minutes of their most recent gathering, released Wednesday. Officials unanimously approved raising their benchmark federal-funds rate by a quarter percentage point to a range between 4.5% and 4.75% on Feb. 1.
Economists caution that the outlook remains uncertain, and the rapid increase in borrowing costs in the past year takes time to work its way through the economy. Many still expect a cool-down from late last year. Forecasting firm S&P Global Market Intelligence on Tuesday estimated GDP would contract at a 0.5% rate in the first three months of the year. The firm projects GDP to increase 0.7% for all of 2023.
“The economy is slowing," investment firm Blackstone Inc.’s Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman said at a conference last week. “When you have interest rates up, you should grow slower. And if inflation stays up, your business will have a margin squeeze, which is what’s happening."
Rising borrowing costs and still-elevated inflation remain burdens on households, particularly at the lower end of the income spectrum, who spend the greatest share of their earnings on necessities such as food, gasoline and rent. Consumers are spending more on food and less on electronics, apparel and home improvements as inflation and changing habits zap demand for many goods, two of the country’s largest retailers, Walmart Inc. and Home Depot Inc., reported this week.
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York last week said debt balances grew by the most in 20 years in the fourth quarter, driven by increasing mortgage and credit-card balances. The share of debt becoming delinquent also rose, after two years of historically low delinquency rates during the pandemic
Economists are also cautious about recent data, which is adjusted to account for seasonal patterns. Those patterns, however, have been skewed by pandemic disruptions in recent years.
“Data around the turn of the year tend to be very volatile, and seasonal quirks as well as temporary special factors appear to have played a key role in the divergent paths taken by the economy in recent months," said Bob Schwartz, an economist at Oxford Economics, in a recent note to clients.
Thursday’s report showed consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of total economic output, rose at a 1.4% annual rate in the fourth quarter, revised down from a previous estimate of 2.1% growth.
Americans pulled back on purchases of long-lasting durable goods, such as vehicles and appliances at the end of last year.
Business investment cooled in the fourth quarter, with fixed nonresidential investment rising at a 3.3% annual rate, dragged down by lower investment on business equipment. A strong dollar and weak growth overseas hurt demand for American-made products, and exports declined at a 1.6% annual rate.
The housing sector was a headwind for growth as residential investment fell at a 25.9% annual pace in the fourth quarter, with demand for mortgages dented by higher borrowing costs.
Write to Harriet Torry at harriet.torry@wsj.com