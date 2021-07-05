Economy shows clear signs of revival in June

QuantEco said June marked a decisive turnaround in economic activity amid the ebbing of the second COVID wave. “Our DART Index estimates nearly 65% of the loss in economic activity owing to restrictions/lockdown over the months of Apr-21 and May-21 to have been recovered already. The calibrated yet swift opening up by states has enabled this. Looking ahead, for Q2 FY22, we believe that the trade-off between keeping the guard up and regressing into restrictions remains a threat amidst virus variants. In this respect, keeping up with the pace of vaccination seen over last one week and deftly handling vaccine hesitancy can prove crucial," it added.