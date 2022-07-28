OPEN APP
Home / Economy / Economy shows slight dip in June as base effect begins to fade: Mint macro tracker
Listen to this article

Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of June, seven of the 16 indicators were in green and nine in red—an improvement from six months ago.

However, this was a slight deterioration since May, when eight indicators had been in green. The dip can be attributed to a fading of base effect that had bumped up numbers in May.

 

Here’s a glimpse of how each indicator fared.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Log in to our website for add to watchlist. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout