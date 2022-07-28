Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Economy / Economy shows slight dip in June as base effect begins to fade: Mint macro tracker

Economy shows slight dip in June as base effect begins to fade: Mint macro tracker

Mint 
1 min read . 08:04 PM ISTTanay Sukumar

  • As of June, seven of the 16 indicators were in green and nine in red—an improvement from six months ago

Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of June, seven of the 16 indicators were in green and nine in red—an improvement from six months ago.

However, this was a slight deterioration since May, when eight indicators had been in green. The dip can be attributed to a fading of base effect that had bumped up numbers in May.

Here’s a glimpse of how each indicator fared.

 

