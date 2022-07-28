Economy shows slight dip in June as base effect begins to fade: Mint macro tracker

Economy shows slight dip in June as base effect begins to fade: Mint macro tracker1 min read . 08:04 PM IST
- As of June, seven of the 16 indicators were in green and nine in red—an improvement from six months ago
Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of June, seven of the 16 indicators were in green and nine in red—an improvement from six months ago.
However, this was a slight deterioration since May, when eight indicators had been in green. The dip can be attributed to a fading of base effect that had bumped up numbers in May.
Here’s a glimpse of how each indicator fared.