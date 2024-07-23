Time for private sector to take baton of investment: Economic Survey
Summary
- The survey also suggested that sustained economic expansion of 7% or more is possible with reforms aimed at adding more productive jobs, unlocking the potential of the farm sector and skilling the workforce.
New Delhi: The Indian economy may grow at a conservative 6.5-7% this fiscal year driven mainly by the domestic market, the Economic Survey 2023-24 said on Monday, stating it is time the private sector took the baton on investments. The survey, prepared by chief economic advisor in the finance ministry V. Anantha Nageswaran and his team, also suggested that sustained economic expansion of 7% or more is possible with reforms aimed at adding more productive jobs, unlocking the potential of the farm sector and skilling the workforce.