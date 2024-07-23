The world cannot completely look past China, even as it pursues China-plus-one strategy, the survey said. “India faces two choices to benefit from China-plus-one strategy: it can integrate into China's supply chain or promote FDI from China. Among these choices, focusing on FDI from China seems more promising for boosting India's exports to the US, similar to how East Asian economies did in the past," it said. Moreover, choosing FDI as a strategy to benefit from the China-plus-one approach appears more advantageous than relying on trade, the survey said.