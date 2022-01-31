Economy to grow at 9.2% in FY22: Economic Survey

“Thus, India’s GDP is projected to grow in real terms by 8-8.5% in FY23. This projection is based on the assumption that there will be no further debilitating pandemic related economic disruption, monsoon will be normal, withdrawal of global liquidity by major central banks will be broadly orderly, oil prices will be in the range of $70-$75 a barrel and global supply chain disruptions will steadily ease over the course of the year," the Survey said.