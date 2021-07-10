Economy treading cautiously, optimistic on pent-up demand: Assocham

''What gives us great relief is that the informal sectors, which remain the lifeline of the economy and the people, are returning. We feel reassured when we see masons, electricians, car mechanics, or roadside eateries coming back. Eventually, the informal sector seeps in and gels well with the formal economy, giving us the kind of growth needed for meeting the national aspiration'', Sood said.

