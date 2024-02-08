 'Economy was in crisis, NDA overcame challenges left by UPA': Here's what govt said in its White Paper | 15 points | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 08 2024 15:59:56
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 699.40 3.54%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 414.45 -4.04%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 276.20 3.08%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 143.70 -0.45%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,403.65 -1.84%
Business News/ Economy / 'Economy was in crisis, NDA overcame challenges left by UPA': Here's what govt said in its White Paper | 15 points
Back Back

'Economy was in crisis, NDA overcame challenges left by UPA': Here's what govt said in its White Paper | 15 points

 Livemint

NDA govt armed with political and policy stability, took tough decisions for greater economic good, unlike its predecessor UPA: White Paper

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the interim budget session of the Parliament (ANI)Premium
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the interim budget session of the Parliament (ANI)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman Thursday laid a White Paper on the Indian economy on the table of Lok Sabha. The government had announced in the union budget presented on February 1 that it will come out with 'White Paper' to compare the economic performance of 10 years of the Congress-led UPA government with that of 10 years of the BJP-led NDA government.

It states that when the BJP-led government came to power in 2014, the economy was in a fragile state, public finances were in bad shape, there was economic mismanagement and financial indiscipline, and there was widespread corruption.

Here are the top 15 things pointed out in the ‘White Paper’ by the government: 

  • Rather than employing quick fixes, NDA government undertook bold reforms, built sturdy superstructure
  • NDA govt armed with political and policy stability, took tough decisions for greater economic good, unlike its predecessor UPA.
  • Economy was in crisis in 2014; White paper then would have set negative narrative, shaken confidence of investors.
  • Economic management of Modi govt placed India on resolute path of sustained high growth.
  • Banking crisis was one of the most important and infamous legacies of the UPA government.
  • Public finances were in bad shape, there was economic mismanagement and financial indiscipline, and there was widespread corruption.
  • In 2014, govt inherited deeply damaged economy whose foundations had to be rebuilt to enable self-sustaining long-term growth.
  • Every challenge of the pre-2014 era was overcome through NDA govt's economic management and governance. 
  • The need of the hour was to give hope to the people, to attract investments, both domestic and global and to build support for the much-needed reforms.
  • UPA govt failed miserably to facilitate economic activities, instead created hurdles that held back economy.
  • There were numerous scams bringing colossal revenue losses for exchequer and fiscal and revenue deficits.
  • In last ten years, NDA govt successfully overcame challenges left behind by the previous UPA government.
  • Our government, unlike its predecessor, invested in the foundations of the economy along with building a sturdy superstructure.
  • The Paper further added that there are "miles to go and mountains to scale before we sleep" as the destination is to make India a developed nation by 2047.
  • The Paper said the government believed in 'nation-first' and not in scoring political points.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 08 Feb 2024, 05:17 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App