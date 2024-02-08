Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman Thursday laid a White Paper on the Indian economy on the table of Lok Sabha. The government had announced in the union budget presented on February 1 that it will come out with 'White Paper' to compare the economic performance of 10 years of the Congress-led UPA government with that of 10 years of the BJP-led NDA government.

It states that when the BJP-led government came to power in 2014, the economy was in a fragile state, public finances were in bad shape, there was economic mismanagement and financial indiscipline, and there was widespread corruption.

Here are the top 15 things pointed out in the ‘White Paper’ by the government:

Rather than employing quick fixes, NDA government undertook bold reforms, built sturdy superstructure

NDA govt armed with political and policy stability, took tough decisions for greater economic good, unlike its predecessor UPA.

Economy was in crisis in 2014; White paper then would have set negative narrative, shaken confidence of investors.

Economic management of Modi govt placed India on resolute path of sustained high growth.

Banking crisis was one of the most important and infamous legacies of the UPA government.

Public finances were in bad shape, there was economic mismanagement and financial indiscipline, and there was widespread corruption.

In 2014, govt inherited deeply damaged economy whose foundations had to be rebuilt to enable self-sustaining long-term growth.

Every challenge of the pre-2014 era was overcome through NDA govt's economic management and governance.

The need of the hour was to give hope to the people, to attract investments, both domestic and global and to build support for the much-needed reforms.

UPA govt failed miserably to facilitate economic activities, instead created hurdles that held back economy.

There were numerous scams bringing colossal revenue losses for exchequer and fiscal and revenue deficits.

In last ten years, NDA govt successfully overcame challenges left behind by the previous UPA government.

Our government, unlike its predecessor, invested in the foundations of the economy along with building a sturdy superstructure.

The Paper further added that there are "miles to go and mountains to scale before we sleep" as the destination is to make India a developed nation by 2047.

The Paper said the government believed in 'nation-first' and not in scoring political points.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!