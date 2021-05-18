RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Ashima Goyal on Tuesday said that the economy will do well once the vaccine reaches a critical mass, and that the impact of lockdown due to second wave of Covid was unlikely to go beyond the first quarter of the current fiscal. "India has the potential to be a centre of vaccine production and will be able to ramp it up soon. Once vaccination reaches a critical mass, the economy will do well with pent up demand, global recovery and easy financial conditions," the economist told PTI.

Goyal also said that local containment strategy had successfully bent the Covid curve. It is, she said, less disruptive of supply chains since it is adapted to local conditions and need not go all the way to a full lockdown.

India is in the midst of second wave of Covid pandemic, which has forced many states to go for restrictions to contain the rapid surge of infection. A number of states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and Punjab have announced partial or full lockdown due to Covid.

This has halted India's nascent recovery following the first wave. Recently, rating agency S&P slashed India's GDP growth forecast for the current financial year to 9.8 per cent from 11 per cent predicted earlier. It said that the second wave may derail a budding recovery in the economy and credit conditions. Another rating agency, Fitch said that India's real GDP was expected to grow 9.5 per cent in 2021-22 (April 2021 to March 2022).

When asked how the government's fiscal expansionism will play out with the rating agencies, the economist said that India's post Covid fiscal expansion has been relatively modest. She said that a restrained temporary expansion will be acceptable to rating agencies since it will contribute to recovery. "Since India's long-term growth story is intact, rating agencies will be willing to give it time," she told the news agency. Speaking on Centre's ambitious target of making India a USD 5-trillion economy by 2024-25, Goyal said that it will take longer due to "an extended and unforeseen pandemic". "Moreover, COVID-19 related uncertainties are not over yet," she said.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.