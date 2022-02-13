Edible oil import duty relief extended till September end; cess on palm oil cut further

NEW DELHI : The Central government has further cut the agriculture infrastructure and development cess on imported crude palm oil and extended the customs duty and cess relief announced on edible oils last October, till end of September, 2022.

An official order from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said that the basic customs duty relief announced last October which was to expire by end of March 2022 will now continue to be available till end of September.

The order showed that the agriculture infrastructure and development cess on imported crude palm oil, which was lowered sharply from 20% to 7.5% last year, has further been reduced to 5% from Sunday. Besides, in the case of lentils, there will be no cess on imports.

The extension of the duty concession on edible oils and the reduction in agriculture cess on palm oil imports come in the wake of an over 24% year-on-year inflation in the case of ‘oils and fat’ reported in the month of December. Overall consumer price index-based inflation in December was 5.59% compared to 4.91% in November.

The basic customs duty relief announced last year on crude palm oil, crude soya-bean oil and crude sunflower seed oil—a reduction from 2.5% to zero -- will now continue till end of September.

The government had in December further reduced the basic customs duty on refined palm oil and its fractions from 17.5% to 12.5%. This also continues till September end.

Also, the relief on agriculture cess on both crude soya-bean oil and crude sunflower oil—a reduction from 20% to 5%-- will stay in force till September end. The move is expected to help cool domestic retail prices and offer relief to consumers. High prices of edible oil in international market have a substantial impact on domestic edible oil prices.

