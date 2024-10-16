In charts: Will rising edible oil prices fry your kitchen budget?
Summary
- Rising oil prices are adding to inflationary pressures at a time when the country is already reeling under the strain of high food prices. What are the factors behind the rise, and will it dent your kitchen budget?
Edible oil prices are on the boil again. The ‘oils and fats’ group in India’s consumer price index rose 2.5% year-on-year in September, marking the first increase in nearly two years and adding inflationary pressures at a time when the country is already reeling under the strain of high food prices. Headline inflation jumped to a nine-month high of 5.49% last month, with food inflation surging to 9.24%.