In charts: Will rising edible oil prices fry your kitchen budget?

A concoction of global and domestic factors is responsible this rise. First, the government hiked import duties on key crude and refined edible oils such as soyabean, sunflower and palm oil from 14 September. As a result, the effective duty on crude edible oils increased from 5.5% to 27.5% and on refined edible oils from 13.75% to 35.75%, data from the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India showed. The government says the duty hikes aim to protect domestic oil seed farmers against the softening of edible oil prices globally. “The government aims to preserve a floor price for these sellers by decoupling Indian supplies from global supplies," said Debopam Chaudhuri, chief economist at Piramal Enterprises.