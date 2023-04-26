NEW DELHI : Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the central government has continuously taken steps to stabilise prices of essential commodities, addressing their seasonal supply side problems.

Speaking at a function in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, Sitharaman said that the Centre has taken consistent steps to cool inflation including lowering excise duty on petroleum products and customs duty on edible oils.

The minister said that a group of ministers reviews supply and prices of essential commodities and more quantity is released from buffer stocks to market when there is likelihood of increase in the price. "Efforts are continuously made by the Central government to make sure prices are brought down," Sitharaman said, attributing the softening trend in consumer price index to the government's management of prices.

Consumer price index (CPI) based inflation declined to 5.66% in March from 6.44% in February, as per official data.

"Seasonal supply side problems add to inflation, which we continuously monitor and (we)continuously make efforts to bring down the price," the minister said.

Sitharaman also said that in November 2021, before Diwali, the central government reduced excise duty on auto fuel and subsequently in June 2022, which helped to lower the prices.

"When talking about fuel or natural gas, we need to understand one thing. These are products that are imported. Particularly after Covid and even more after the war in Russia, prices have been going up. In spite of all that, we are importing. But Central government's bit--excise duty--has been reduced. I know Karnataka has also reduced the price in November 2021," Sitharaman said.

The minister said that the government had cut down import duty on items like palm oil and sunflower oil so that edible oil prices can be brought down.