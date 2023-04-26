Efforts taken continuously to cool prices of essential items: Sitharaman1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 09:30 PM IST
- Sitharaman said that the Centre has taken consistent steps to cool inflation including lowering excise duty on petroleum products and customs duty on edible oils
NEW DELHI : Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the central government has continuously taken steps to stabilise prices of essential commodities, addressing their seasonal supply side problems.
