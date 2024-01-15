 Egg prices soar to 400 PKR in Lahore amid failure to impose government rates | Mint
Egg prices soar to 400 PKR in Lahore amid failure to impose government rates

 Livemint ( with inputs from ANI )

Local authorities are facing challenges in implementing government rate lists. Onions are being sold at 230-250 PKR/kg, exceeding the government-fixed rate of PKR 175/kg; and chicken is being sold at PKR 615/kg.

In Lahore, the price per dozen eggs has reached PKR 400, while chicken is being sold at PKR 615 per kg (File Image)Premium
In Lahore, the price per dozen eggs has reached PKR 400, while chicken is being sold at PKR 615 per kg (File Image)

The cost of eggs has surged to 400 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per dozen in Lahore, Punjab in neighbouring Pakistan, according to market sources reported by ARY News on January 15.

Local authorities are facing challenges in implementing government rate lists as prices for various commodities continue to skyrocket, the report noted. Onions, for instance, are being sold at 230 to 250 PKR per kg, exceeding the government-fixed rate of PKR 175 per kg.

In Lahore, the price per dozen eggs has reached PKR 400, while chicken is being sold at PKR 615 per kg, as highlighted in the ARY News report.

Last month, the country's Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) directed the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) to coordinate regularly with provincial governments. The aim is to implement measures ensuring price stability, while also addressing issues related to hoarding and profiteering. This decision was made during a meeting chaired by Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Shamshad Akhtar.

Economic & Debt Condition

A report from ARY News reveals that Pakistan's total debt has surged to a staggering 63,399 trillion PKR by the end of November in FY2023-24.

During the tenure of the PDM and the caretaker government, Pakistan's total debt increased by over 12.430 trillion PKR. The overall debt burden now stands at PKR 63.390 trillion, including PKR 40.956 trillion in domestic loans and PKR 22.434 trillion in international loans.

A recent World Bank report highlighted limitations in Pakistan's economic development, adding that it primarily benefits the elite.

World Bank Country Director for Pakistan, Najy Benhassine, noted the country's economic model's ineffectiveness. The report stated that poverty is on the rise again, indicating a need for policy changes to ensure sustainable economic development in Pakistan.

Published: 15 Jan 2024, 07:27 AM IST
