Egg prices soar to 400 PKR in Lahore amid failure to impose government rates
Local authorities are facing challenges in implementing government rate lists. Onions are being sold at 230-250 PKR/kg, exceeding the government-fixed rate of PKR 175/kg; and chicken is being sold at PKR 615/kg.
The cost of eggs has surged to 400 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per dozen in Lahore, Punjab in neighbouring Pakistan, according to market sources reported by ARY News on January 15.
