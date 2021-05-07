EIB, SBI tie up for €100 million sustainability funding

MUMBAI : The European Investment Bank (EIB) and State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said they have agreed to back a new initiative of €100 million for new high-impact climate action and sustainability business financing.

“The importance of the new Neev Fund II to accelerate India’s green recovery from covid-19 and strengthening sustainable investment was highlighted by EIB president Werner Hoyer in discussions ahead of the formal announcement at the EU-India leaders' meeting in Portugal," the statement said.

The EIB and SBI will together support the new Neev Fund II investment fund that will unlock climate action and sustainability investment by businesses across India through new equity financing, it said.

Under the management of SBICap Ventures, an SBI group company, Neev Fund II will invest up to €100 million in Indian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and provide growth and expansion capital to companies offering solutions for clean energy, electric vehicles, efficient use of raw materials, and water and circular economy projects in the country. The fund will enable Indian innovative and emerging companies to fund their growth through equity or quasi-equity instruments.

Our partnership with SBI will create a much-needed source of equity financing for climate action and environmental sustainability solutions offered by innovative small and medium enterprises, said Christian Kettel Thomsen, vice-president of EIB and in charge of India operations.

According to Dinesh Khara, chairman, SBI, the cooperation of the two institutions, will further strengthen and deepen the bond between India and the European Union.

The Neev Fund II will provide equity and quasi-equity to small businesses, targeting sectors that support the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This could include businesses offering solutions for the development of new technology for climate change, environmental protection, electric vehicles and any other innovative products and services that could benefit climate action across the world.

